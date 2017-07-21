TRENDING ON BS
Kashmir is on fire because of Narendra Modi's policies: Rahul Gandhi

Kashmir has been facing unrest ever since Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi addressing the media. (Photo: PTI)

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi today charged that the Narendra Modi government's policies are "burning" Jammu and Kashmir and flayed any attempt for third party intervention to resolve the issue, saying "Kashmir is India".

Kashmir has been facing unrest ever since Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces last year.


"I have been saying this for a long time that Modi's and the NDA's policies are burning Jammu and Kashmir," he told reporters outside Parliament.

"It is being said there should be discussion on Kashmir with China and Pakistan but my opinion is that Kashmir is India and India is Kashmir and this is our internal matter... our internal business and no one should interfere in it," he said.

Reacting to China's offer of playing a "constructive role" in resolving the Kashmir issue, India had earlier said its stand of resolving all matters bilaterally with Pakistan, including Jammu and Kashmir, has not changed.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

