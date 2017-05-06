Kashmir issue: Anti-India channels won't be aired in the Valley, says BJP

The (BJP) on Saturday said that the intelligence agencies will ensure that the anti-India channels won't be aired in Kashmir Valley.

leader S Prakash told ANI that the Indian intelligence and security agencies are going to initiate necessary actions so that the signals of anti-India propaganda channel do not reach Indian soil.

The BJP's reaction came after reports emerged that anti-India propaganda was being aired in Kashmir Valley via private cable networks.

The reports said that over 50 Saudi and Pakistani channels, including Zakir Naik's banned Peace TV preaching Salafist Islam, and others indulging in anti-India propaganda have been beaming unchecked into many homes in Kashmir via private cable networks.

These channels have been adding fuel to the violence and unrest in Kashmir Valley right under the nose of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the coalition government in the state where the separatists have been demanding 'Azadi' (freedom from Indian rule).