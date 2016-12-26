Kashmir: The fire continues to burn as Pakistan targets India

Terrorist events in J&K increased 47% to 305 in 2016, from 208 in 2015

As many as 71 Indian security personnel were killed this year by terrorists in Jammu & Kashmir as on November 27 – up 34 per cent since 2013, when 53 were killed, and the worst in four years, according to data tabled by the home ministry in the Lok Sabha. Terrorist events in J&K increased 47 per cent to 305 in 2016, from 208 in 2015. Civilian deaths in terrorist strikes declined 18 per cent, while injuries are down 13 per cent from 2015. Terrorists are increasingly targeting security forces and their infrastructure, while keeping civilian ...

Aditi Phadnis