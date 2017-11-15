Kejriwal accuses L-G Anil Baijal of encouraging officials to conceal files

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday accused Lt Governor of encouraging officers to hide files from his Cabinet colleagues and wondered if the L-G was not "disrupting" the elected (AAP) government.

The comments come a day after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia wrote to Baijal seeking action against officials of education department who he alleged were sending files on teachers training to the L-G office without consulting him.

"Isn't LG disrupting an elected govt by encouraging officers not to show files to ministers? Why are files related to teachers being hidden from education minister? How does an education minister run schools like this?" Kejriwal tweeted.

In a response to Sisodia's letter, Baijal had written to him seeking to know who has given this impression to the deputy chief minister that his office has given instructions not to show any file concerning teachers to the minister-in- charge.

Sisodia, who also holds the education portfolio, was irked by the move of Directorate of Education (DoE) officials and chief secretary of sending the file to L-G Office with a detailed plan of a visit of principals and teachers to Finland for training.

The minister had alleged that the officers have been "killing democracy" on the "directions" of the L-G office by not consulting him before sending the file.

In recent past, the deputy chief minister had also claimed that officers are not showing files to him on the directions of the Lieutenant Governor.