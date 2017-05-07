Kejriwal-led AAP has lost its anti-corruption plank: Ajay maken

AAP MLA Kapil Mishra on Sunday levelled allegations of corruption against CM Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Congress Chief on Sunday demanded the resignation of Chief Minister over the "graft" charges made by sacked (AAP) minister Kapil Mishra, adding that the party had "lost its anti- plank."



Terming Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal as "very serious" in nature, he said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Bureau (ACB) should take cognisance of the charges.



"Kejriwal has no moral right to continue as chief minister in the wake of the allegations by Mishra. He should step down," he said at a press conference in New Delhi.



A day after being dropped as a minister, MLA on Sunday levelled stunning allegations of against Chief Minister and Health Minister



Mishra told reporters at Raj Ghat in New Delhi that he "saw" Jain "handing over Rs 2 crore to Kejriwal" at his official residence.



He also alleged that Jain told him about a Rs 50 crore land deal that the latter had settled for a relative of Kejriwal.



" should register cases regarding Mishra's allegation that he saw Kejriwal receiving Rs 2 crore from his Health Minister Satyendar Jain, and also with regard to the findings of Shungulu Committee report," Maken said.



"The Aam Admi Party which was formed on plank has lost it in the wake of Mishra's allegations against the chief minister, and the Shungulu Committee report that has put his government under the dock for various irregularities," he said.



The six ministers of the government, out of a total of seven, who had taken oath to fight against on February 14, 2015 (when the government was formed) have been removed so far. It explains that the party has lost its basic premise of being against corruption, he said.



" was formed on three basic premises of fight against corruption, internal democracy and They have lost all these premises," he said.



Maken added the Delhi Congress will launch a campaign to collect 10 lakh signatures from people supporting the demand for Kejriwal's resignation.

Press Trust of India