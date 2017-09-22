JUST IN
Kejriwal meets Kamal Haasan, joins hands to fight corruption

The meeting set off speculation of a new alignment in the state

Press Trust of India  |  Chennai 

Kamal Haasan with Arvind Kejriwal in Chennai

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and veteran actor Kamal Haasan on Thursday joined hands to fight communalism and corruption amid mounting indications that the latter would take a political plunge.

After their hour-long meeting in Chennai that comes at a time when Tamil Nadu politics passes through a turbulent phase, Kejriwal, who is the chief of Delhi’s ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), appeared to suggest that the 62-year-old multilingual star should enter politics. The meeting also set off speculation of a new alignment in the state. However, the two did not make any grand announcement though Kejriwal said more such meetings would be held in the future. The chief minister lauded the actor for coming out against communalism and corruption.
First Published: Fri, September 22 2017. 01:58 IST

