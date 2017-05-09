Kejriwal's troubles see no end, Delhi court to hear defamation case today

A Delhi court will on Tuesday continue the hearing on the defamation case filed against Delhi Chief Minister by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Ramesh Bidhuri.

The court will hear the defamation complaint of Bidhuri, who has alleged that Kejriwal made defamatory statement by terming him a criminal in an interview to a news channel on July 17 last year.

Bidhuri earlier told the court that Kejriwal's statements had maligned his image.

He had claimed that during the interview, Kejriwal had falsely said that "serious" criminal cases were pending against Bidhuri, but the Delhi Police were not taking action against him.

He claimed that no case was pending against him and added that Kejriwal had defamed him with his statement.

The court had earlier on July 8 last year granted bail to Kejriwal on a personal bond of Rs. 10,000.