Kejriwal slams Modi after ATM dispenses fake Rs 2,000 notes

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi after fake Rs 2,000 notes were allegedly dispensed by an ATM in the national capital.
"A Prime Minister who can't even print notes properly; how can he run the country? He has reduced the whole nation into a laughing stock," the Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted.
Kejriwal's tweet after media reports said a State Bank of India ATM in Sangam Vihar in south Delhi dispensed fake Rs 2,000 notes, with "Children Bank of India" printed in place of Reserve Bank of India.
