Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan working like 'chief murderer' for CPM, says BJP

Launching an attack on the of (Marxist) over the political violence in the state, the on Monday labeled the Left as the " of Murderers."

Speaking to ANI, leader GVL Narsimha Rao accused "architect" Chief Minister of shielding and patronising the CPM cadres involved in murders

"CPM has actually being functioning as of Murderers. And there has not been any governance for that. Last 13 months our cadres, the BJP, cadres have been killed in a very gruesome, barbaric and a violent manner. The people of this country know the real face of the The real face of CPM and its Chief Minister Mr. was the architect of violence in the Kannur district, which is the epicenter of all such violence," Rao told ANI here.

"So, today rather than functioning as the CM of Kerala, he is functioning more like a chief murderer for the in This is highly condemnable," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another leader Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said Kerala, under the present government, has become a safe house for violence-loving elements.

" has become a safe house for such people. This has become so under the present government. Both the houses expressed concerns and discussed about this issue in We also said to the government that whoever is the perpetrator action should be taken against them," he said.

Yesterday, condemning attacks on Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) members in Kerala, Union Minister Arun Jaitley said that the state government needs to have a hold on its own cadres rather than letting them loose on the opposition party leaders.

"This sort of attacks on political leaders has never happened in the past. Political will and determination by the state government is needed to discipline its own cadres rather than let them loose on political opponents. It is predominantly state government's responsibility to ensure peace restoration," Jaitley said while addressing a press conference after meeting the grieving family of the slain worker.

A series of clashes between CPM and BJP- activists had rocked Thiruvananthapuram last month in which the 34-year-old worker was murdered in Kozhikode.

Earlier, the urged the central and state government to take strict action towards bringing this series of murders to an end in

also passed a resolution in Akhil Bharatiya Karyakari Mandal meet regarding these attacks on the by CPM cadres in the state.

Eight suspects were detained in connection with the murder.

Earlier, Vijayan condemned the murder and called for an all-party meeting on August 6 regarding the same.

He said that party offices and workers' houses can't be attacked and political parties should be more vigilant and ask workers to keep away from such incidents.

Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh had called on Vijayan to nab the perpetrators and bring them to justice expeditiously.

He even requested the Chief Minister to curb the political violence in the state and said, "I expect that the political violence in is curbed and that the perpetrators are brought to justice expeditiously."

The Human Rights Commission (NHRC) on July 4 issued notice to the Government over growing incidents of political violence in the state and sought a report on the issue within four weeks.

The Commission also asked the state Chief Secretary and Director General of Police to take effective measures to stop such incidents.

