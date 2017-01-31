Kerala MP E Ahamed suffers heart attack in Parliament, critical

Senior Kerala MP E Ahamed, on Tuesday, suffered a and collapsed in Parliament's Central Hall. His condition is critical, doctors at said.

"The condition of Ahamed is serious and he is currently under close observation of doctors in the ICU," a senior doctor at the Ram Manohar Lohia (RML) Hospital said.

Ahamed, a former minister in the UPA government and an MP from Kerala, was admitted to RML after he fell unconscious in Parliament's Central Hall during President Pranab Mukherjee's address.

The 78-year-old Ahamed has served as minister of state for external affairs in the UPA government and has been a Lok Sabha member from Malappuram in Kerala since 1991.

According to hospital authorities, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi and Development Of North East Region Minister Jitendra Singh visited RML to inquire about the condition of Ahamed.