Kerala political violence: BJP in search of gold in minefield

On August 9, at a modest gathering of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) faithful at this city’s protest hub, Jantar Mantar, the slogans and speeches were appropriately evocative. Called to draw “national” attention to the murders and attacks on their “swayamsevaks” (volunteers) in Kerala, allegedly by CPI(M) activists, the demonstration was occasioned by the killing of a young Dalit tempo driver, S L Rajesh, on July 29 in the latest cycle of assaults and reprisals. India Policy Foundation, a Sangh-sponsored think tank, convened the protest. ...