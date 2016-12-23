Kerala vigilance court orders enquiry against Oommen Chandy

A Thiruvananthapuram on Friday ordered a preliminary against former Chief Minister and nine other United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders on charges of appointing close relatives to key posts during their respective tenures.

Chandy has also been accused of accepting a bribe of Rs 1.9 crore in the solar scam.

The scam involves duping of several persons by the two prime accused — Saritha Nair and Radhakrishnan — who had promised to install solar power panels for them.

Chandy served as chief minister of twice, first between August 2004 to May 2006 and again between May 2011 to May 2016.