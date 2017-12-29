Key ministers back in Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani's new cabinet

Two days after taking the oath of office, chief minister and deputy CM Nitin Patel finally announced portfolios for the new cabinet of 18 other ministers on late Thursday night.

The new cabinet saw some of the key experienced ministers regaining their past portfolios. Among these was who bagged finance and energy while retained education.

The announcement came after a delay of four hours on Thursday. However, had attributed the delay in announcement of portfolios to a late approval from party high command who were debating on Triple Talaq bill in Lok Sabha.

Earlier, had been dropped when took charge for the first time as CM in 2016. Since then, deputy CM Nitin Patel had held the finance portfolio which has now gone to the experienced Apart from finance, Nitin Patel also lost urban development and town planning, as well as petrochemicals.

kept for himself portfolios of industry, home, urban development, ports, mines and minerals, and petroleum, among others, while Nitin Patel was given fresh portfolios of health and family welfare besides retaining old portfolios of roads and buildings, Narmada, Kalpasar and Patnagar yojana.

Further, Chudasama's key portfolio revenue went to newly inducted minister Kaushik Patel, who was earlier in the cabinet between 2002 and 2007.

Former (BJP) president R C Faldu, who was inducted as a cabinet minister bagged agriculture and rural development, apart from fisheries. Among the new entrants, Ishwarbhai Parmar was allotted social justice and empowerment ministry.

Among the ministers of state (MoS), retained his previous portfolio of home, law and justice, along with a new portfolio of energy. Having won from Varachha seat despite Patidar agitation and anti-establishment wave due to GST, MoS Kishor Kanani from Surat was allotted health and family welfare as well as medical education.

Other ministers of the state including Jayesh Radadiya, Dilip Thakor and Ganpat Vasava retained their previous portfolios of food and civil supplies, labour and employment, and forest, tribal development and tourism, among others.

Meanwhile, MoS Vibhavari Dave, the only female minister in Rupani's new team bagged women and child welfare along with primary and higher education.