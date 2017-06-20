Kovind for Prez: 'Personally happy' Nitish Kumar keeps mum on support

Bihar Chief Minister has said that he is "personally happy" with Governor Ram Nath Kovind's name being announced as the Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate. Kumar, however, remained non-committal on whether the Janata Dal (United), also known as the JD(U), would support Kovind's bid.

"Kovind has discharged his duties in an unbiased manner as the Bihar governor. He worked as per the Constitution and upheld the dignity of the Governor's post and for this, he will always be remembered. He had an ideal relationship with the state government," said Kumar outside the Raj Bhawan in Patna on Monday evening. He had a brief meeting with Kovind in the evening before the Governor's departure for New Delhi.

"I am personally happy that he is the presidential candidate. It was my duty as a state's chief minister to meet the Governor whose name has been announced for the presidential election," Kumar told the assembled journalists.

However, he remained non-committal over the issue of support. "It will not be right to say anything on this matter at this point of time. I had talks with Rashtriya Janata Dal Chief and President We will discuss more on this issue and then decide," Kumar said.

However, if sources in the are to be believed, Kumar is tilting in favour of Kovind being a unanimous candidate given his personal camaraderie with the Governor. As the Governor and chancellor of universities in the state, Kovind supported the state government's bid to improve the level of higher education in Bihar. He also advocated for transparency in the functioning of universities and colleges.