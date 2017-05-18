Kulbhushan Jadhav case: PM Modi, Congress hail ICJ's stay on his execution

Prime Minister and the party welcomed the (ICJ) order staying the execution of Indian and expressed hope that Pakistan would respect the interim order.

India had approached the after a Pakistan military court recently ordered execution of Jadhav, a 46 year old former Navy officer, over allegations of and subversive activities. The case renewed tensions between both the countries as passionate appeals were made in India to save

While thanking External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the development and also appreciated the efforts of advocate Harish Salve, who represented India at the in The Hague, Netherlands. "The order has come as a great relief to the family of and people of India," Swaraj tweeted.

According to the ICJ, India should have been granted consular access to as per the Vienna Convention, which both the countries had signed in 1977. asserted its jurisdiction over the case and noted that the circumstances of his arrest remain disputed. Pakistan claims it arrested from the troubled province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. India asserts was running a business in Iran after retiring from Navy and was kidnapped by Pakistan authorities.

While spokesperson wanted an international pressure on Pakistan to respect the order, another party leader urged the government to use the decision as a trigger to bring back "I assure the nation that under the leadership of PM Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save (him)," Swaraj further tweeted.

India had no option but to approach the as a military court in Pakistan had passed a unilateral order for Jadhav's execution and no legal help was provided to the former Navy official, said Sharma.

Offering a piece of advice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, the former union minister said the government must convey to Pakistan that its claim that was involved in terror activities holds no ground after the order.

Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, hailed the judgment saying it was unanimous despite 11 judges of different nationalities hearing the case and forging consensus on a difficult issue.

Finance Minister and leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha too hailed the order.

In Mumbai, Jadhav's home town, his friends and well-wishers celebrated the order by bursting fire crackers in Lower Parel area. His neighbours at Jadhav's Silver Oak apartment building in Powai area shouted slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman said India has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking Jadhav's case to the and added his country does not accept the global court's jurisdiction in matters related to security.