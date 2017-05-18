Kulbhushan Jadhav case: PM Modi, Congress hail ICJ's stay on his execution

India had approached the ICJ
after a Pakistan military court recently ordered execution of Jadhav, a 46 year old former Navy officer, over allegations of espionage
and subversive activities. The case renewed tensions between both the countries as passionate appeals were made in India to save Jadhav.
While thanking External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, PM Modi expressed satisfaction over the development and also appreciated the efforts of advocate Harish Salve, who represented India at the ICJ
in The Hague, Netherlands. "The ICJ
order has come as a great relief to the family of Kulbhushan Jadhav
and people of India," Swaraj tweeted.
According to the ICJ, India should have been granted consular access to Jadhav
as per the Vienna Convention, which both the countries had signed in 1977. ICJ
asserted its jurisdiction over the Jadhav
case and noted that the circumstances of his arrest remain disputed. Pakistan claims it arrested Jadhav
from the troubled Balochistan
province on March 3, 2016, after he reportedly entered from Iran. India asserts Jadhav
was running a business in Iran after retiring from Navy and was kidnapped by Pakistan authorities.
While Congress
spokesperson Anand Sharma
wanted an international pressure on Pakistan to respect the ICJ
order, another party leader Manish Tewari
urged the government to use the ICJ
decision as a trigger to bring back Jadhav.
"I assure the nation that under the leadership of PM Modi we will leave no stone unturned to save (him)," Swaraj further tweeted.
India had no option but to approach the ICJ
as a military court in Pakistan had passed a unilateral order for Jadhav's execution and no legal help was provided to the former Navy official, said Sharma.
Offering a piece of advice to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre, the former union minister said the government must convey to Pakistan that its claim that Jadhav
was involved in terror activities holds no ground after the ICJ
order.
Congress
Spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who is also a senior Supreme Court lawyer, hailed the ICJ
judgment saying it was unanimous despite 11 judges of different nationalities hearing the case and forging consensus on a difficult issue.
In Mumbai, Jadhav's home town, his friends and well-wishers celebrated the ICJ
order by bursting fire crackers in Lower Parel area. His neighbours at Jadhav's Silver Oak apartment building in Powai area shouted slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram'.
Meanwhile, in Islamabad, Pakistan Foreign Office Spokesman Nafees Zakaria
said India has been "trying to hide its real face" by taking Jadhav's case to the ICJ
and added his country does not accept the global court's jurisdiction in matters related to national
security.
