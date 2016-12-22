Lalu backs Rahul Gandhi, demands SC to probe bribe allegation against Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav
has backed Congress
vice-president Rahul Gandhi's assertion that corporates paid crores as bribes to Prime Minister Narendra Modi
during 2013-14 and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the same.
Lalu told ANI that Prime Minister Modi, who is now completely trapped, owes an explanation to the nation.
"Rahul Gandhi
has alleged Aditya Birla
and Sahara
Group had given Rs 40 crore to Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is completely trapped and now he will have to give an explanation. If any BJP
spokesperson comes up with justification on his behalf then that would be unfair," he added.
The RJD
chief further stated that the Congress
vice-president wouldn't have made such allegations against the Prime Minister without any proof.
"Without proof, Rahul Gandhi
won't say this. Any leader won't accuse the Prime Minister of this. It proves that the Prime Minister was involved in corruption. I demand a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this regard," he added.
Speaking in Gujarat's Mehsana yesterday, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of Sahara
officials' claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs 40 crore.
He also alleged that according to documents with the IT department, the Birla
Group too paid Rs 12 crore to the Prime Minister.
Seeking an independent inquiry, Gandhi said that he was raising the issue "on behalf of the country".
