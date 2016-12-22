Lalu backs Rahul Gandhi, demands SC to probe bribe allegation against Modi

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo has backed vice-president Rahul Gandhi's assertion that corporates paid crores as bribes to Prime Minister during 2013-14 and demanded a Supreme Court-monitored probe into the same.

Lalu told ANI that Prime Minister Modi, who is now completely trapped, owes an explanation to the nation.

" has alleged Aditya and Group had given Rs 40 crore to Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is completely trapped and now he will have to give an explanation. If any spokesperson comes up with justification on his behalf then that would be unfair," he added.

The chief further stated that the vice-president wouldn't have made such allegations against the Prime Minister without any proof.

"Without proof, won't say this. Any leader won't accuse the Prime Minister of this. It proves that the Prime Minister was involved in corruption. I demand a Supreme Court-monitored probe in this regard," he added.

Speaking in Gujarat's Mehsana yesterday, Gandhi alleged that in the records with the Income Tax, there were notings of officials' claims that they paid Prime Minister Modi nine times between October 2013 and February 2014 and that the total amount was Rs 40 crore.

He also alleged that according to documents with the IT department, the Group too paid Rs 12 crore to the Prime Minister.

Seeking an independent inquiry, Gandhi said that he was raising the issue "on behalf of the country".