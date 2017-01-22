Lalu bats for Bihar-like alliance ahead of UP polls 2017

TRENDING ON BS
Press Trust of India  |  Patna 

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) president Lalu Prasad Yadav on Sunday said he has been discussing with the Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) for forging an alliance in Uttar Pradesh where assembly election will be held in February and March.

"I have been consistently in talks with Samajwadi Party and Congress' top leadership for stitching an alliance between the two parties in Uttar Pradesh," he said in a tweet.

"Hoping and doing my best to stitch the Bihar-like alliance," Prasad said.

The ruling coalition in Bihar consists of RJD, Janata Dal-United (JD-U) and Congress. While Chief Minister Nitish Kumar belongs to JD(U), RJD has the maximum MLAs in the alliance.

Prasad, who has family ties with SP leaders, had tried in vain to intervene in the battle for party's leadership between Mulayam Singh Yadav and his Chief Minister son Akhilesh Yadav last month.

Once Akhilesh, who finally wrested the SP chief's post from his father and got its 'bicycle' symbol from the Election Commission, the Prasad family pitched its support to him and promised to campaign for the faction led by him.

