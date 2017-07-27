Lalu Prasad sacrificed 'mahagathbandan' for son Tejashwi Yadav: BJP

The (BJP) on Thursday said that Rashtriya Janata Party (RJD) supremo Prasad sacrificed 'mahagathbandhan' (Grand Alliance) for his son.

The party also said compromised his party's interest to save his son Tejashwi Yadav, who was under immense pressure to resign as Deputy Chief Minister of

was witnessing upheaval soon after Kumar resigned on Wednesday evening and termed his alliance with the RJD as "unnatural".

The political uncertainty ended on Thursday morning when Kumar and leader Sushil Modi took oath as Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister respectively.

Talking to ANI, leader Nitin Naveen said, " Yadav is in discomfort. Love for his son led to [a] heavy loss for him. Because of his son, he compromised with interests of the party and sacrificed 'mahagathbandhan'."

Meanwhile, State President Nityanand Rai said, "Now, will go on the path of development. We are very happy with Kumar's decision."