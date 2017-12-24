Lalu Prasad Yadav convicted in fodder scam

Special judge Shivpal Singh
pronounced the verdict in a packed courtroom in the case pertaining to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 89.27 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994.
The court
will pronounce the quantum of sentence on January 3.
The copy of the judgement was not immediately available.
Sixty-nine-year-old Lalu Prasad, who heads the RJD, and other convicts were taken into custody immediately after the pronouncement of the verdict. Lalu Prasad’s son Tejaswi Yadav, who is the Leader
of Opposition in the Bihar
Assembly, was present in the court.
Besides Lalu Prasad, the court
convicted political leaders Jagdish Sharma and R K Rana, IAS officers Beck Julius, Phoolchand Singh
and Mahesh Prasad, and government officials Krishna Kumar
and Subir Bhattacharya.
The others are suppliers/transporters Tripurari Mohan Prasad, Sushil Kumar Sinha, Sunil Kumar Sinha, Raja Ram Joshi, Gopinath Das, Sanjay Agarwal, Jyoti Kumar Jha
and Sunil Gandhi.
In 1996, the Patna High Court
ordered an inquiry into the fodder scam
cases and a charge sheet in the Deogarh treasury case was filed against 38 people on October 27, 1997. Eleven of them died and three turned approvers while two other accused confessed and were convicted in 2006-07, a CBI
official said.
The accused faced charges under various sections of the IPC and the Prevention of Corruption Act.
The court
had on December 13 reserved its on the matter.
Soon after the verdict, a post on Lalu Prasad's Twitter
handle read, "Powerful people and powerful classes always managed to divide society into ruling and the ruled classes.
And whenever anyone from the lower hierarchy challenged this unjust order, they would be deliberately punished." "Had people like Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King, Baba Saheb Ambedkar
failed in their efforts, history would have treated them as villains. They still are villains for the biased, racist and casteist minds. No one should expect any different treatment," adds another tweet.
On September 30, 2013, Yadav, Jagannath Mishra
and several others had been convicted in another case pertaining to illegal withdrawal of Rs 37.7 crore from Chaibasa Treasury in the early 1990s. Today's conviction is the second in the scam.
The Supreme Court
had granted bail on December 13 that year to Prasad, who had been behind the bars for two months.
Prasad had moved the apex court
challenging the order of the Jharkhand
High Court
which had dismissed his bail plea.
Yadav faces another three fodder scam
cases for illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.97 crore from the Dumka Treasury, Rs 36 crore from the Chaibasa Treasury and Rs 184 crore from the Doranda treasury.
He said adding that besides fighting it legally, the party would go to the people "fight it politically also".
Another senior RJD leader, Abdul Bari Siddiqui, a confidant of Prasad, said it was not right to comment on a judgement but the people were discussing how it is freedom for some people and jail for others in the same case.
"The layman is asking why it is jail for some and freedom for others? It is baffling how the BJP and JD(U) had predicted the verdict. This has created confusion among the people also," he said.
"The case was on excess withdrawal from Deogarh treasury.
Laluji
has been charged with connivance as he was the finance minister
then - the charge is not direct. The withdrawal had been taking place since 1977. There were several chief ministers who were in charge of the finance
department when Laluji
was not the finance minister
or the chief minister
so why is he being singled out?" Siddiqui asked.
"Laluji's going to jail is not new for RJD. He had been sent to jail on earlier occasions and every time RJD bounced back with double the strength. That is why we are still number one in Bihar," he said.
The party was waiting to know the quantum of punishment to Prasad to be pronounced on January 3 and would then decide its course of action, Sidiqqui
added.
THE SCAM THAT UNDID LALU
The Rs 950-crore fodder scam
was unearthed in the undivided Bihar
regime in 1996.
After Jharkhand
was carved out of Bihar
in 2000, 39 of the 61 cases were transferred to the new state.
1996:
The fodder scam
is unearthed after Chaibasa deputy commissioner Amit Khare
raids the animal husbandry department. Patna High Court
asks CBI
to investigate
1997: CBI
files chargesheet, names Lalu Prasad
as accused. Lalu quits as CM, makes wife Rabri CM
2000: Rabri, too, named accused but granted bail
2006:
A Patna lower court
acquits Lalu and Rabri
2012: Charges framed against Lalu and Jagannath Mishra
September 2013:
Lalu, Mishra
and 45 others convicted in another fodder scam
case. Lalu disqualified as Lok Sabha member; debarred from contesting elections
December:
Supreme Court
grants Lalu bail
2017:
Trial revives after SC order. Apex court
asks lower court
to separately try them in Deoghar treasury case
December 23: CBI
special court
finds Lalu and 17 others guilty
