Lalu Prasad, Misa Bharti must answer ED's questions: Sharad Yadav

The Janata Dal (United), or JD(U), on Thursday said if Rashtriya Jananta Dal (RJD) chief Prasad and his daughter Misa Bharti were summoned by the (ED), they must appear and answer every question.

"If they are summoned, they must appear before the and answer all questions. There should be proceedings from both sides," JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav told ANI.

On Wednesday, the (I-T) department issued summons to Bharti and her husband in connection with its probe into a Rs 1,000-crore alleged land deals and a tax evasion case.

The development followed the arrest of Bharti's chartered accountant Agrawal by the on May 22.

Agrawal is alleged to have aided the illegal transactions involving Lalu's kin.

The arrest came days after raids were conducted by the at 22 locations in Delhi, Gurgaon on companies and people associated with Prasad.

According to sources, the raids were conducted on the charges of illegal (benami) land deals worth Rs 1,000 crore.