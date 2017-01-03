Lalu Prasad Yadav must be scared of sons after Akhilesh saga: BJP

Senior leader Sushil Kumar Modi on Tuesday took potshots at supremo Lalu Prasad saying that he must be scared of his sons fearing coup by them against his leadership on the lines of what UP CM did to his father and the Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav.

"I get a feeling that Lalu must be scared of his sons, the Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Prasad Yadav and Health Minister Tej Pratap Yadav, and fearing coup by them against his leadership at some stage," he told reporters on the sidelines of 'Janata Durbar' at his official residence.

Sushil Modi said the supremo burnt his fingers by trying to mediate between the warring father and his Chief Minister son over leadership of the on the eve of Assembly polls in as his best laid plans to broker peace between them came unstuck.

Instead he got a headache of his own as his ministers' sons may do the same to him, he said.

The senior leader also egged on Lalu's sons to take a cue from the young UP CM and snatch the leadership if the two wanted to get out of the shadows of their father, whose reputation has been tainted after the conviction in fodder scam case.

"The supremo's sons must get out of their father's shadow by taking over the party leadership or they will be left with playing flute for the remaining life," he said referring to Lalu's elder son Tej Pratap whose was playing a flute recently at a photo-op.

On the 'Prakash Parv', underway in Patna to mark 350th birth anniversary of Guru Govind Singh, the tenth Sikh guru, Modi, a former deputy chief minister, said that the Narendra at the Centre has provided Rs 41.53 crore for various infrastructure for the festival for which lakhs of Sikh people from across the country and abroad have thronged the state capital to take part in the festivity.