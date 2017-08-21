TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Dinakaran camp to hit back at AIADMK merger, will meet TN governor tomorrow
Business Standard

Lalu's August 27 rally: Akhilesh to attend, Mayawati still mum

Both SP and Bahujan Samaj Party have been invited by RJD chief Lalu Prasad for the rally

Press Trust of India  |  Lucknow 

Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav addressing a press conference at the party office in Lucknow.
Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav will attend Rashtriya Janata Dal's (RJD's) "BJP Bhagao, Desh Bachao" rally in Patna on Sunday, but the participation of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati appears uncertain as on Monday.

"Party president Akhilesh will be visiting Patna on August 27 and attend the rally organised by Lalu Prasad," SP spokesman Rajendra Chowdhury said in New Delhi.

The rally is seen as an attempt to forge a larger alliance of like-minded parties to counter the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

Both SP and Bahujan Samaj Party have been invited by RJD chief Lalu Prasad for the rally.

But Mayawati's participation appeared uncertain as she distanced herself from posters showing her with non-BJP leaders.

She issued a clarification condemning as "mischievous and wrong" the posters that surfaced on social media sites showing her in one frame with top non-BJP leaders.

The posters portrayed her alongside the cut-outs of other opposition leaders - Akhilesh Yadav, Tejaswi Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Sharad Yadav, Mamata Banerjee and Sonia Gandhi. It also carried pictures of some Dalit icons and the BSP logo.

The poster also carried a message, "Samajik nyay ke samarthan mein vipaksh ek ho (Opposition must unite in the support of social justice)."

In her statement, Mayawati said, "The party does not have any Twitter account and, therefore, reports appearing in media based on a poster released on it are totally wrong and the BSP denies them.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements
  • Claim Settlement Ratio of 92.4%