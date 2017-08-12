Lalu says Nitish doesn't belong to JD(U) after BJP invites him to join NDA

(RJD) supremo Yadav on Saturday asserted that his former friend and ally does not belong to United (JD(U)) anymore.

" does not belong to JD(U) anymore, it is Sharad Yadav's now. He has gone to (BJP). He is bowing before the same Amit Shah whom he used to abuse earlier," Lalu told ANI.

Lalu further said that he will be holding a press conference at 3 pm today, and will highlight the details of a scam involving Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi.

Earlier in the day, (BJP) chief Amit Shah announced that he has extended an invitation to Nitish to join the Democratic Alliance (NDA).

This is the first official development between Nitish and the BJP, post the debacle last month, with resigning as the Chief Minister and breaking ties with the grand alliance and then forming the government with the saffron party.

In a tweet Saturday morning, Shah spoke about their meeting on Friday and that he invited Nitish to join BJP's coalition.

This was their first in-person interaction since Nitish reconfigured his government in to include the BJP last month.

Shah earlier tweeted a snap from their meeting and posted, "Met Chief Minister of Shri @NitishKumar."

The Chief Minister also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi yesterday.

Last month, BJP's mounting pressure on Nitish to oust then Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav from the Cabinet led to the departure of JD-U and RJD led 'mahagadhbandhan' government in with Nitish's resignation.

This came after the CBI registered a corruption case against RJD chief Lalu Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav on allegations of awarding the tender for development, maintenance and operation of hotels in Ranchi and Puri in 2006.

Nitish, however, swore-in as the Chief Minister the very next day with Sushil Modi as his Deputy Chief Minister.

Reasoning out the whole drama, reiterated that he quit the 'grand alliance' in for the development of the state.