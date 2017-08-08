Lalu Yadav accuses BJP-RSS of trying to kill Rahul Gandhi

-
Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav on Tuesday accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (RSS) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to take the life of Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.
Lalu's assertion comes following the furore witnessed in the Lok Sabha earlier today over the attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Gujarat
"Rahul Gandhi ko ei log target kiya hai hatya karne ka BJP-RSS, Rahul Gandhi ko mitaana chaahta hai. (The BJP-RSS are targeting Rahul Gandhi in order to kill him, they want to get rid of him)," Lalu said in a press conference.
Addressing the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha, Rajnath argued that several police personnel were deployed for his safety, but the Congress frontrunner did not pay heed to the security arrangements made for him.
"Rahul did not listen to the area police or the SPG officials, but only to his personal secretary. A large number of security personnel were deployed on the day, but Rahul did not sit in the vehicle provided by the police," alleged Rajnath.
Rahul's convoy was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat's Dhanera. Following this, the police arrested one Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker, Jayesh Darji, on Saturday.
Re-iterating the same, Rajnath said the government is looking into the matter, and investigation is underway.
"Rahul should have followed security related suggestions," he further opined.
However, Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge responded strongly saying that the stone was pelted at Rahul Gandhi with an attempt to take his life.
Rahul had blamed the BJP for the attack and said, "BJP workers threw a stone at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and BJP-RSS's way of politics. What can I say?" Rahul told the media.
Earlier on Friday, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us.... We will put in all our might into the service of people.
