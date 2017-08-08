Lalu Yadav accuses BJP-RSS of trying to kill Rahul Gandhi

(RJD) Chief Lalu Yadav on Tuesday accused the (RSS) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) of trying to take the life of Vice President

Lalu's assertion comes following the furore witnessed in the earlier today over the attack on Rahul Gandhi's convoy in Gujarat

" ko ei log target kiya hai hatya karne ka BJP-RSS, ko mitaana chaahta hai. (The BJP- are targeting in order to kill him, they want to get rid of him)," Lalu said in a press conference.

Addressing the Monsoon session of Lok Sabha, Rajnath argued that several police personnel were deployed for his safety, but the frontrunner did not pay heed to the security arrangements made for him.

"Rahul did not listen to the area police or the SPG officials, but only to his personal secretary. A large number of security personnel were deployed on the day, but Rahul did not sit in the vehicle provided by the police," alleged Rajnath.

Rahul's convoy was attacked on Friday when he was on his way to the helipad after visiting the flood-hit areas in Gujarat's Dhanera. Following this, the police arrested one (BJP) worker, Jayesh Darji, on Saturday.

Re-iterating the same, Rajnath said the government is looking into the matter, and investigation is underway.

"Rahul should have followed security related suggestions," he further opined.

However, leader Mallikarjun Kharge responded strongly saying that the stone was pelted at with an attempt to take his life.

Rahul had blamed the for the attack and said, " workers threw a stone at me which hit my personal security officer (PSO). This is Prime Minister Modi and BJP-RSS's way of What can I say?" Rahul told the media.

Earlier on Friday, Rahul took to Twitter and wrote, "Narendra Modi ji's slogans, black flags and stones will not stop us.... We will put in all our might into the service of people.

