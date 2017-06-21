Left parties likely to pick Prakash Ambedkar as presidential candidate

63-year-old Prakash is a former Lok Sabha member from Akola in Maharashtra

63-year-old Prakash is a former Lok Sabha member from Akola in Maharashtra

Prakash Ambedkar, a former MP and grandson of B R Ambedkar, is emerging as as the top pick of Left parties for the presidential election.



CPI(M) General Secretary is holding informal consultations with the Congress and non- parties to know their opinion about his candidature, sources in Left parties said today.



"We are thinking of If the Congress and other opposition parties agree, we will put him up (for the July 17 presidential election)," a source in CPI(M) told PTI.



63-year-old Prakash is a former member from Akola in Maharashtra and is the leader of Bharip Bahujan Mahasangh.



The Left parties are firm that the opposition must put up its candidate against nominee Ram Nath Kovind, though they are well aware that the numbers are loaded against them, the sources said.



"It will be a political contest, we are not expecting to win the election," a top Left leader said.



Senior leaders of non- parties, including Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, NCP president Sharad Pawar and Yechury, are slated to meet tomorrow to discuss the issue.



Earlier it was learned that besides Ambedkar, former speaker Meira Kumar, ex-Union home minister Sushil Kumar Shinde, secretary D Raja and retired diplomat are being considered as probable contenders by Opposition parties.

Press Trust of India