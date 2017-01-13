Let us cross the bridge when it comes: Parrikar on return to Goa politics

Defence Minister on Friday parried questions on his possible return to after the State Legislative Assembly polls, saying "let us cross the bridge when it comes".

"I can only say that let us cross the bridge when it comes. (Nitin) Gadkariji has said what we wanted to say," Parrikar told reporters in Panaji on Friday when asked whether he will be back in the state as chief minister after Goa polls.

He had accompanied Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Siddharth Kuncolienkar to file his nomination for the upcoming polls where he is contesting from Panaji constituency.

The constituency was earlier represented by Parrikar till he was elevated to the Central cabinet after Lok Sabha polls.

Gadkari addressing a press conference in Panaji on Thursday had said that the next chief minister would be decided in a democratic way by the elected representatives.

"This leader can either be from the elected representatives or we can even send (someone) from the Centre," he had told reporters in Panaji.

Parrikar, former Goa chief minister, and his Cabinet colleague Sripad Naik hail from the coastal state, but despite repeated queries, Gadkari had on Thursday declined to reveal if he was hinting at one of them.

Parrikar on Friday said Kuncolienkar will win in Panaji with a bigger margin than the last time.

He said development of the constituency would be the poll plank.

The BJP, which had won 21 of the 40 seats in the state in 2012, on Thursday released the first list of candidates for the February 4 in the coastal state.