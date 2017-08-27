Lion's share: BJP is overwhelming favourite among donors, says report

It's the winner takes it all, when it comes to corporate donations to political parties. After capturing power at the Centre in 2014 and adding large and politically significant states to its fold since then, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the overwhelming favourite among donors. Between FY13 and FY16, a total of 3,256 corporate donors contributed Rs 956.77 crore to national parties, according to the contributions reports of these parties analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). The total number of corporate donors to the BJP (2,987 donors) was more than ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?