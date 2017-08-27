Lion's share: BJP is overwhelming favourite among donors, says report

It's the winner takes it all, when it comes to corporate donations to political parties. After capturing power at the Centre in 2014 and adding large and politically significant states to its fold since then, the Bharatiya Janata Party is the overwhelming favourite among donors. Between FY13 and FY16, a total of 3,256 corporate donors contributed Rs 956.77 crore to national parties, according to the contributions reports of these parties analysed by the Association of Democratic Reforms (ADR). The total number of corporate donors to the BJP (2,987 donors) was more than ...