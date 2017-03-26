Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for 'brave soldiers' in black money fight
This is Modi's first 'Mann Ki Baat' since BJP emerged victorious in UP and Uttarakhand polls
BS Web Team |
New Delhi
March 26, 2017 Last Updated at 12:00 IST
11:42 AM
11:38 AM Always good to share your feelings with others, if feeling depressed: PM Modi
11:38 AM You can now hear Mann Ki Baat in various regional languages
11:35 AM Around 18 lakh women working in formal sector will benefit from increased maternity leave: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:35 AM Depression can be overcome. We all can play a role in helping those suffering from depression overcome it: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:35 AM Ignoring issue of food wastage is anti-social; this is injustice to poor: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:34 AM Wastage of food is unfortunate. I know of several youngsters who are using technology to prevent wastage of food: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:34 AM This anger towards dirt will propel citizens to undertake some of the other effort towards cleanliness: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:33 AM People of India are getting angry as far as dirt is concerned and this is a welcome sign: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:33 AM I want to thank you for your participation in 'digi-dhan' movement: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:33 AM You can be a brave soldier against black money and corruption: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:32 AM It has been less than 3 months since BHIM app was launched and over 1.5 crore people have downloaded it: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:31 AM India has extended support for movement towards digital transactions. People have rejected corruption & black money: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:30 AM Let's dedicate ourselves for the goal of 'Swaraj to Surajya'. I urge you all to join this movement: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:30 AM New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will together create a bhavya Bharat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:30 AM The Champaran Satyagraha showed us how special Mahatma Gandhi was and how unique his personality was: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:29 AM We're marking 100 years of Champaran Satyagraha. This was among the earliest Gandhian mass movements in India: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:29 AM Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru continue to inspire the nation: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:29 AM Mahatma Gandhi returned to India and in two years he went to Bihar and what he did there inspired the whole nation: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:28 AM No words are enough to define the ultimate sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat
11:27 AM Children are giving their board exams. There must be a certain amount of pressure on families. I wish you all the best
11:27 AM PM Modi: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a great man and his contribution was essential for Bangladesh's independence
11:26 AM India will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh.
11:25 AM Today is Bangladesh's Independence Day. I wish them the best. India and Bangladesh are important partners.
