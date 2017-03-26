Mann Ki Baat: PM Modi calls for 'brave soldiers' in black money fight

Enter the characters shown in the image.

This is the 30th edition of the radio programme and is his first since BJP emerged victorious in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand assembly polls. Here are top highlights of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, while addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat', greeted on its Independence Day. "India will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh, I wish them the best", PM Modi said.

11:42 AM

The Prime Minister speaks about mental health and depression. #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/qy1HbLNVVt — PMO India (@PMOIndia) March 26, 2017

11:38 AM Always good to share your feelings with others, if feeling depressed: PM Modi

11:38 AM You can now hear Mann Ki Baat in various regional languages

11:35 AM Around 18 lakh women working in formal sector will benefit from increased maternity leave: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:35 AM Depression can be overcome. We all can play a role in helping those suffering from depression overcome it: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:35 AM Ignoring issue of food wastage is anti-social; this is injustice to poor: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:34 AM Wastage of food is unfortunate. I know of several youngsters who are using technology to prevent wastage of food: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:34 AM This anger towards dirt will propel citizens to undertake some of the other effort towards cleanliness: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:33 AM People of India are getting angry as far as dirt is concerned and this is a welcome sign: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:33 AM I want to thank you for your participation in 'digi-dhan' movement: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:33 AM You can be a brave soldier against black money and corruption: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:32 AM It has been less than 3 months since BHIM app was launched and over 1.5 crore people have downloaded it: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:31 AM India has extended support for movement towards digital transactions. People have rejected corruption & black money: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:30 AM Let's dedicate ourselves for the goal of 'Swaraj to Surajya'. I urge you all to join this movement: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:30 AM New India manifests the strength and skills of 125 crore Indians, who will together create a bhavya Bharat: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:30 AM The Champaran Satyagraha showed us how special Mahatma Gandhi was and how unique his personality was: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:29 AM We're marking 100 years of Champaran Satyagraha. This was among the earliest Gandhian mass movements in India: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:29 AM Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru continue to inspire the nation: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:29 AM Mahatma Gandhi returned to India and in two years he went to Bihar and what he did there inspired the whole nation: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:28 AM No words are enough to define the ultimate sacrifices made by Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru: PM Narendra Modi in Mann Ki Baat

11:27 AM Children are giving their board exams. There must be a certain amount of pressure on families. I wish you all the best

11:27 AM PM Modi: Sheikh Mujibur Rahman was a great man and his contribution was essential for Bangladesh's independence

11:26 AM India will always stand shoulder to shoulder with the people of Bangladesh.

11:25 AM Today is Bangladesh's Independence Day. I wish them the best. India and Bangladesh are important partners.