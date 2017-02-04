TRENDING ON BS
CM or not? Parrikar leaves all guessing, says 'missing Goan food in Delhi'
LIVE: Punjab registers 12% voting till 10.30 am, Goa records 15% till 9 am

Goans would cast their votes to elect 40-member Assembly and Punjab for 117

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

People cast vote in Lambi constituency of Punjab. Photo: ANI
People cast vote in Lambi constituency of Punjab. Photo: ANI

10.54 am: Punjab registers 12 per cent voting till 10.30 am.

10.32 am: Punjab records 10 per cent voting till 10 am.



10.08 am: Punjab registers 8 per cent voting till 9.30 am.

9.38 am: Till 9 am, North Goa records a voting percentage of 16 per cent, while South Goa records 14 per cent with an overall turnout of 15 per cent.

9 am: Polling at booth no.66 in Jalandhar delayed due to glitch in the EVM machine.

Polling at booth no.124-125 in Amritsar began 40 minutes late due to a glitch in the EVM machine.


The people of Punjab and Goa would cast their vote on Saturday to elect their new legislative assemblies.

The Election Commission has made all arrangements to ensure smooth, free and fair elections.

The people of Goa would cast their votes to elect the 40-member Legislative Assembly, from a total of 251 candidates.

The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Congress Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) along with the three-party alliance constituting Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party, Goa Suraksha Manch and Shiv Sena are in the running race for the assembly election.

Electorates in Punjab would vote for 117 assembly seats.

The by-election for Amritsar Lok Sabha seat would also take place today.

The counting of votes will take place on March 11.

