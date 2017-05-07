TRENDING ON BS
LIVE: AAP's Kapil Mishra says saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 cr from Satyendra Jain

Mishra added that Kejriwal refused to explain the incident which took place at the latter's house

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Kapil Mishra. (Photo: Twitter)
Kapil Mishra. (Photo: Twitter)

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who was removed from the Delhi Cabinet in a reshuffle on Saturday, alleged on Sunday that he saw Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal receive Rs 2 crore in cash from AAP leader Satyendra Kumar Jain.

According to Mishra, who was addressing the media at Rajghat, the incident took place on Friday at the chief minister's residence. Mishra added that Kejriwal refused to explain the matter, following which he decided to take action. 

Mishra also said that Jain had told him about settling land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Kejriwal’s relatives. Further, Mishra said that he was willing to pursue the matter with all concerned investigative agencies, including the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Prior to addressing the media, Mishra had already given details of the information he had to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.


Shortly after being axed from the state Cabinet, Mishra had claimed that he would expose the names involved in alleged corruption on 11:30 am on Sunday at Rajghat. 

