LIVE: AAP's Kapil Mishra says saw Kejriwal take Rs 2 cr from Satyendra Jain

Shortly after being axed from the state Cabinet, Mishra had claimed that he would expose the names involved in alleged on 11:30 am on Sunday at Rajghat.

According to Mishra, who was addressing the media at Rajghat, the incident took place on Friday at the chief minister's residence. Mishra added that Kejriwal refused to explain the matter, following which he decided to take action.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Kapil Mishra, who was removed from the Delhi Cabinet in a reshuffle on Saturday, alleged on Sunday that he saw Delhi Chief Minister receive Rs 2 crore in cash from leader Satyendra Kumar Jain.

12:58 PM Speaking exclusively to CNN News 18 right after leaving Rajghat, Mishra said that Satyendra Jain had told him about settling land deals worth Rs 50 crore for Arvind Kejriwal’s relatives. He also said that he could not understand why AAP wanted to protect Jain.

12:49 PM Hitting back at Sisodia's response to his allegations, Mishra tweeted that till date, AAP's leaders had been blaming EVM rigging for their losses and now, suddenly, they were blaming him and water shortages for their poor show at the polls.







कल तक सारी दुनिया को कह रहे थे कि EVM के कारण हारे चुनाव अब अचानक पानी का मुद्दा। मीडिया के सामने आने से क्यों बच रहे है @ArvindKejriwal — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017

12:46 PM Mishra also tweeted that the day Satyenbdra Jain would be sent to jail, his allegations and words would be proved right. He added that it was just a matter of a few days.







जिस दिन सत्येंद्र जैन जेल जाएंगे, मेरी एक एक बात सच साबित हो जाएगी। चंद दिनों का इंतजार

साँच को आंच नहीं — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017

12:44 PM Tweeting after his revelations, Mishra said that he saw the incident transpire day before yesterday and revealed the matter today. He added that it had become impossible for him to delay the issue even by a day.







परसो देखा और कल सुबह खुल कर आवाज उठाई। एक दिन का भी इंतज़ार असंभव था। — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017

His allegations are not even worth responding to, they are so absurd and without any facts: Manish Sisodia,Delhi Dy CM on Kapil Mishra pic.twitter.com/FoJLcHZetB — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

12:37 PM Sisodia reiterated that Mishra had been sacked as Delhi water minister due to water shortage in various localities of the capital.

12:35 PM AAP leader and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia called Mishra's allegations against Kejriwal unfounded and baseless. Mishra, for his part, has said that he will now take his allegations to the concerned investigation agencies, including the CBI.

12:32 PM Singh added that BJP would seek the dismissal of the AAP-led Delhi government. The party would approach the President and the Lieutenant Governor regarding the matter.

12:29 PM BJP spokesperson R P Singh told CNN News 18 that the party would go to the people seek a referendum as to whether Kejriwal still had the right to be their chief minister.

12:16 PM After Mishra's explosive revelation, speaking to an English news channel, the Congress' spokesperson said that while the party was not in favour of dissolving an elected Cabinet, an impartial probe into the matter was required.

12:13 PM Mishra demanded that Kejriwal reveal where the cash amount came from to the public. He called for all details and related documents to be revealed.

12:11 PM According to Mishra, after he witnessed the exchange of cash at Kejriwal's residence and questioned the latter, the Delhi chief minister told the former that some issues in politics could only be discussed at a later date.

12:09 PM Speaking to CNN News 18, the Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson demanded that Kejriwal should dissolve his Cabinet and call for fresh elections after the corruption allegations.

12:07 PM Mishra added that the incident took place day before yesterday.

12:01 PM "I saw Satyendra Jain pay Rs 2 crore to Arvind Kejriwal in front of my eyes," says Mishra.

When I became minister I sent a report against Sheila Dikshit to CM. What happened to that report after that everyone knows:Kapil Mishra pic.twitter.com/Zb8wr2SK6v — ANI (@ANI_news) May 7, 2017

11:56 AM On Saturday, I was not aware that I was going to be sacked as the Delhi water minister. I had asked for time from the Anti Corruption Bureau to reveal the matter. I went to meet Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal regarding the matter. I am not revealing the details of the scam after being sacked. All of this happened before the Cabinet reshuffle. Only after I met Kejriwal was I sacked from my position.

11:52 AM Speaking to the mediapersons gathered at Rajghat, Mishra said that AAP was his party and no one could force him to leave it.

i have witnessed HIM taking illegal cash.. have shared all details with Lt. Gov.

चुप रहना असंभव था। कुर्सी क्या प्राण भी जाये तो जाए — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishraAAP) May 7, 2017

Shortly after his meeting with Baijal, Mishra shot off a cryptic tweet, saying that he had seen an unidentified person taking "illegal cash" and that he has informed Baijal of the same.

11:47 AM Amid the escalating infighting within the AAP, ousted Cabinet minister Kapil Mishra met with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Sunday morning to brief him on the matter.

11:44 AM According to media reports, Kapil Mishra has reached Rajghat and will address the media shortly.