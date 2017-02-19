LIVE: 12% voting recorded till 9 am in UP, stones pelted at Shivpal's car

A newly wed couple cast their vote in Unnao, Uttar Pradesh #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/K5rIimPRT6— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2017
10.35 am: Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister Sriprakash Jaiswal casts his vote at booth no. 111 in Kanpur.
There is no conflict within the party, everyone is united.SP-Congress win will be historic: Prateek Yadav after casting vote in Saifai pic.twitter.com/aVim4imBtA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2017
10.32 am: There is a BJP wave in Uttar Pradesh. BSP and SP are fighting for second and third place: Pankaj Singh, BJP, after casting vote in Lucknow
10.30 am: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav casts his vote in Saifai. He says, "Once again Samajwadi Party will be forming the government, in alliance with the Congress."
10.05 am: Not only clear majority, BJP is winning by absolute majority in Uttar Pradesh: Home Minister Rajnath Singh
10 am: Stones pelted at SP leader Shivpal Yadav's car in Etawah's Jaswantnagar.
Home Minister Rajnath Singh casts his vote in Lucknow #uppolls2017 (earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/wq9ffVS9V4— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2017
9.44 am: Chief Electoral Officer of Uttar Pradesh T Venkatesh cast his vote in Lucknow.
9.29 am: 12 per cent voting recorded till 9 am.
9.20 am: Voting percentage till 9 am - Kanpur Nagar 7.71%, Kannauj 11.65% and Sitapur 11%
9.15 am: BSP will at least win 300 seats: Mayawati after casting vote in Lucknow
9.05 am: BSP chief Mayawati casts her vote in Lucknow.
8.40 am: Mulayam ji's emotional appeal points to the fact that Aparna Yadav is losing: Rita Bahuguna Joshi, BJP, after casting vote in Lucknow
Lucknow: BJP Spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi cast his vote in a polling booth in Sherwood Academy #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/1pAIHQ8szA— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2017
8.30 am: There is no infighting at all as far as voting is concerned. We are winning 300+ seats: Ramgopal Yadav after casting vote in Saifai
Queues outside polling booth no.253 in Lucknow Montessori Inter College #uppolls2017 pic.twitter.com/xDyvXF0u0p— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 19, 2017
7 am: Voting begins for the third phase of UP polls.
Polling is underway in 69 Assembly constituencies that figure in phase-III of the staggered Uttar Pradesh elections.
