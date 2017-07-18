Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar over farmers' protests, cow slaughter rules

-
The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned soon after it met for the second time following uproar in the House over several issues, including farmers' plight and cow slaughter.
Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Wednesday 11 a.m. after members raised slogans and created a ruckus over various issues.
Earlier, the House was adjourned soon after it met in morning, on the second day of the monsoon session.
