TRENDING ON BS
You are here: Home » Politics » News » National

Now, I do not belong to any party: Vice President nominee Venkaiah Naidu
Business Standard

Lok Sabha adjourned amid uproar over farmers' protests, cow slaughter rules

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Wednesday 11 am

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Parliament
The Parliament building seen here in an undated image. Photo: PTI

The Lok Sabha was on Tuesday adjourned soon after it met for the second time following uproar in the House over several issues, including farmers' plight and cow slaughter.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan adjourned the House till Wednesday 11 a.m. after members raised slogans and created a ruckus over various issues.

Earlier, the House was adjourned soon after it met in morning, on the second day of the monsoon session.

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements