Lok Sabha bypolls: Yogi's Gorakhpur successor Upendra Shukla, the outsider

The Bharatiya Janta Party has chosen to contest from the Lok Sabha seat vacated by when he became the chief minister of Uttar Pradesh. This is the first time Sukhla will be trying his luck in electoral Also, interestingly, it is for the first time in over three decades that the has picked someone from outside the Gorakhnath temple to vie for the Lok Sabha seat, according to a report in the Indian Express. For the past 29 years, has been represented in the Lok Sabha by head priests of the Gorakhnath temple. Traditionally, the chief mahant of Gorakhnath temple contests from the Lok Sabha seat. But, Shukla, with his stature and grip over the regional politics, seemed a reasonable choice when the high command this time chose to look outside the temple for a candidate. Currently, he is the regional head of the from Gorakhpur, which comprises 64 Legislative Assembly seats and 12 Lok Sabha seats.

This region is huge and Shukla has headed the party's operations here since 2014.