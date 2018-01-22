Lok Sabha polls: Akhilesh to contest from Kannauj; Mulayam from Mainpuri

on Monday said he would like to contest next year's from constituency, presently held by his wife "I will like to contest from Kannauj," he told reporters here after paying tribute to veteran socialist leader on Replying to a question, said 'netaji' will contest the polls from Mainpuri. In the 2014 polls, the 78-year-old SP patriarch had contested from Azamgarh and Mainpuri and won both, but chose to retain Azamgarh to strengthen the party in eastern He vacated Mainpuri, which was then won in a by-poll by his grandson, The SP insiders said the decision of the to contest the next from was aimed at quelling allegations of promoting "dynasty" in the party. could, however, pose a crucial test for the SP in the present scenario as in last year's assembly election, the party had lost two of the three seats in the constituency to the BJP while it won the city seat by meagre 2,000 votes. To make matters worse, the SP lost all the three nagar palika seats and all five nagar panchayat seats in in the recent civic polls. had beaten the BJP candidate in 2014 by just 20,000 votes. has represented thrice in the before relinquishing the seat after becoming in 2012. Speaking about the current BJP regime in the state, charged the Yogi Adityanath government in with "failing" on all fronts, especially the law-and-order situation. "The Yogi Adityanath government has failed on all the fronts.

There is no law and order in the state. The incident of dacoity yesterday in Kakori, on outskirts of the state capital, has exposed the tall claims of the on the law and order front," he said. "Kakori, which was known for martyrs who laid down their lives for the sake of the country's freedom, is now becoming infamous for dacoities," he said. Martyrs Ram Prasad Bismil, Ashfaqullah Khan, and Thakur Roshan Singh, were hanged on December 19, 1927, for the Kakori conspiracy against the British. Citing recent crime incidents in and Mathura, accused the police of inflicting atrocities on people and said that under such circumstances only Samajwadi (socialist) ideology can fight for the people. "The BJP divides the society while samajwadis unite people," he said.