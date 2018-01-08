JUST IN
'I am a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee', said former TMC legislator, after she turned down BJP's offer

Loyalty matters: BJP's attempt to poach TMC leader for Bengal by-poll fails
On Sunday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)'s central election committee announced the name of Manju Basu as its candidate for the bypoll from the Noapara assembly constituency in West Bengal. Basu, a two time former Trinamool Congress (TMC) legislator from Noapara, left the BJP embarrassed after she turned down the candidature and said she was still with the TMC. “I am a loyal soldier of Mamata Banerjee. I am still with the TMC and have full faith in Mamata Banerjee,” Basu told the media. However, BJP sources claimed Basu had given a missed call to the party’s toll-free number to get a membership. “You can have offers from various political parties. But whether you will accept it or not is a personal decision,” said Basu, known to be a close associate of Mukul Roy, who has now joined BJP.
First Published: Mon, January 08 2018. 22:18 IST

