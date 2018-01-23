M K Stalin's son Udayanidhi hints at taking plunge into active politics

Udayanidhi Stalin, son of (DMK) working president and the grandson of veteran politician M Karunanidhi, is going to enter soon. The 40-year-old, who has been focusing on the film sector as a producer-turned-actor, for the past few years, has said that there is no need for him to enter afresh, as he has been in as part of DMK for several years. In a public meeting this week, he has reportedly said that he took part in election campaigns for his father, his grandfather and another relative late Murasoli Maran, even before he was in the film industry. "I have been away from all these for a while, but since many actors are joining politics, I think it is time for me also to engage in active politics," he was quoted as saying. This has created speculations on the Stalin scion entering into full-time political activities. Udayanidhi Stalin could lend a hand to his father in terms of building up the party stronger, from the fall it has faced in the RK Nagar bye-election where its candidate lost his deposit money. This has raised criticism from some corners, including by M K Alagiri, elder brother of Stalin, who was ousted by while he selected the latter as the leader of the party.

Rajinikanth, who has been dilly-dallying on entering active till recently, on December 31, 2017, announced his plans to enter with a new party. He declared that his party will follow spirituality-based and will contest in all the seats in the next Assembly elections.

Kamal Haasan, who announced his plans to launch a party last year, much before Rajinikanth, slowed down his pace for a while, before announcing his plans to travel across the State and meet people as part of building a political party.

There are also aspiring politicians like T T V Dhinakaran, nephew of Jayalalithaa's close aide V K Sasikala, in the raise of gaining popularity. Dhinakaran won the R K Nagar bye-election, the Assembly seat fell vacant after the demise of Jayalalithaa, with a significant majority, strengthening his position against the Edappadi K Palaniswami-O Panneerselvem faction in the AIADMK.