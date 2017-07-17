TRENDING ON BS
NDA's Vice-President pick: Venkaiah-ism and the many shades of no-nonsense
Business Standard

M Venkaiah Naidu named NDA's Vice-Presidential choice, announces Amit Shah

Vice-Presidential election will be held on August 5

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Information and Broadcasting Minister Venkaiah Naidu. Photo: PTI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Amit Shah on Monday announced that Union Urban Development Minister M Venkaiah Naidu would be the National Democratic Alliance’s candidate for the Vice-Presidential election, to be held on August 5.

"After consultation with all members of the NDA, it has been decided that Naidu would be our vice-presidential candidate," Shah said at a press conference after BJP's parliamentary party meet on Monday.

