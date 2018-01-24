Madhav counters Rahul's 'inequality' tweet, says it was under past govts

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) General Secretary responded to President Rahul Gandhi's dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unequal distribution of income in India.

"That was the case earlier.

Under our government, it has been ensured by the Prime Minister that the fruits of economy reaches the last person," Madhav said.

Moments after PM Modi gave a keynote address at the in Davos, Rahul resorted to Twitter urging the Prime Minister to let know why India's one percent population receives 73 percent of the country's wealth.

Dear PM, Welcome to Switzerland! Please tell why 1% of India’s population gets 73% of its wealth? I’m attaching a report for your ready reference. https://t.co/lLSNOig5pE — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) January 23, 2018

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the plenary session of the 48th meet at in Switzerland.

"In India, Democracy, Demography and Dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny. We believe in progress in true sense, when everyone can walk together to achieve this," the Prime Minister said in his speech.