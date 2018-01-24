JUST IN
Business Standard

Madhav counters Rahul's 'inequality' tweet, says it was under past govts

Earlier, Rahul had resorted to Twitter urging the Prime Minister to let Davos know why India's one percent population receives 73 percent of the country's wealth

ANI  |  New Delhi 

Ram Madhav, senior BJP leader

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National General Secretary Ram Madhav responded to Congress President Rahul Gandhi's dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the unequal distribution of income in India.

"That was the case earlier.

Under our government, it has been ensured by the Prime Minister that the fruits of economy reaches the last person," Madhav said.

Moments after PM Modi gave a keynote address at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Rahul resorted to Twitter urging the Prime Minister to let Davos know why India's one percent population receives 73 percent of the country's wealth.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Modi addressed the plenary session of the 48th World Economic Forum meet at Davos in Switzerland.

"In India, Democracy, Demography and Dynamism are giving shape to development and destiny. We believe in progress in true sense, when everyone can walk together to achieve this," the Prime Minister said in his speech.
First Published: Wed, January 24 2018. 07:26 IST

