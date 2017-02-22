Madras HC seeks video proof of TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami's trust vote

The on Wednesday sought credible evidence to prove that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) MLAs were held captive in a resort in Kuvathoor and also the video evidence of the proceedings in the Assembly during Chief Minister's Edappadi Palaniswami's trust vote.

Two separate pleas were filed by the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagham (DMK) and advocate K Balu, representing Advocates' Forum for Social Justice, asking the high court to declare the trust vote as illegal.

During the hearing, K. Balu argued that they have the evidence which showed that several rules were flouted during the trust vote.

He also said they have the proof of several AIADMK MLAs alleging that they were held captive against their wishes at Golden Bay resort.

"We have proof that AIADMK MLAs were kept at Golden Bay resort for 11 days and also have a copy of the complaint filed by many MLAS in Kuvathoor police station alleging that they were held captive at the resort," Balu said.

Balu said that the evidence would be produced before the court on Monday as it has adjourned the matter on Wednesday.

In the petition filed the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), party treasurer Stalin has also sought a directive from High Court to assembly speaker to conduct a fresh floor test through secret ballot test on the confidence motion moved by Palaniswami.

He also asked for a monitoring committee consisting of the secretary to Governor, chief secretary and an official from the Election Commission of India to monitor the entire process.

Palaniswami had won the trust vote 122-11 in the 234-member Assembly, aided by the eviction of DMK and walkout by its allies last Saturday.

DMK has 89 MLAs in the Assembly. The division vote was taken up after two adjournments following uproarious scenes as opposition MLAs insisted on a secret vote, which was rejected by Speaker P Dhanapal.

Earlier, the DMK moved a no-confidence motion against the assembly speaker, with the party's working president and leader of opposition in the Assembly, MK Stalin accusing the Speaker of deliberately harping on his community to malign the party.