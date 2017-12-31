Newsmaker: Former Maharashtra CM Ashok Chavan now in a safe house

In Marathi there is a saying that a blind man prays for one eye, and God gives him two. Former Maharashtra Chief Minister Ashok Chavan is out of the woods with the Bombay High Court quashing the governor’s permission to prosecute him in what has come to be known as the Adarsh housing scam.

The timing is perfect. The opposition in Maharashtra is upbeat in the wake of the Assembly election results in neighbouring Gujarat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah’s home state, where the BJP had a narrow squeak. Chavan, who was made Maharashtra Pradesh Congress ...