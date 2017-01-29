Mahatma Gandhi's dream of swaraj is far from reality: Congress

Asserting that is far behind in the realisation of the dream of swaraj, the Party on Sunday said it is befitting to translate the ideals of into our social processes.

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Mann ki Baat' address, leader told ANI that is more divided than ever.

"Many more Indians are alienated today than they were before. So, the dream of Swaraj of Mahatma Gandhi...I think we are far behind in the realisation of the dream. It is, therefore, necessary as befitting tribute to the Father of the Nation that we translate into our politics and into our social processes the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi," Kumar added.

He, however, stated that suggestions and comments made by Prime Minister Modi in his 'Mann ki Baat' radio programme are right, adding no fault can be drawn from it.

"The Prime Minister said all the right things and nobody can find fault with that. The challenge in today is to ensure that we translate into our social processes and in our politics-the dreams, aspirations, the ideals of the Father of the Nation. Well, that is happening or not. The people of are seeing," he added.

Echoing similar sentiments, another leader P C Chacko said it is good that the Prime Minister is giving advice to the students.

"I hope his advice will be well taken but people expect much more from him," he said.

Ahead of the board and other competitive examinations, Prime Minister Modi earlier in the day played the role of a teacher, adviser and friend to students.

The Prime Minister gave the slogan of 'smile more and score more', saying a happy student scores more marks. He said, a relaxed attitude will enable a student to recall all that he has learnt in the exam hall. He stressed that a happy mind is the secret for a good mark sheet as relaxation is the medicine for memory recall.

He also said exams are not a matter of life and death, adding it is not a benchmark to gauge success.