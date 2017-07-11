Mahatma's grandson Gopalkrishna Gandhi is Oppn's pick for Vice-President

Former West Bengal governor is the opposition's pick for the post of vice president, sources said today.



Gandhi's name was the only name discussed when 18 Opposition parties met today to decide on their candidate for the vice presidential poll, the sources said.



The JD(U), which had broken ranks with the Opposition over the presidential poll, also attended the meeting which chose Mahatma Gandhi's grandson to be its nominee for vice president.While Sharad Yadav represented the JD(U), other leaders at the meeting included chief Sonia Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, TMC's Derek O' Brien, CPI(M)'s Sitaram Yechury, NC's Omar Abdullah, SP's Naresh Agarwal and BSP's Satish Chandra Mishra.Polling for the vice president's post will take place on August 5 if required. The votes will be counted the same evening.

