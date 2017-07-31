Majority of Muslims in India are descendants of Hindus: Hukumdev Yadav

Majority of in India are descendants of Hindus, a BJP member claimed in the Lok Sabha today while asking both the communities to respect each other's sentiment.

Participating in a debate on lynchings, slammed the opposition for targeting the central government over incidents of lynchings, saying Prime Minister Narendra Modi has repeatedly come out strongly against such acts.

He raised the issue of killing of workers in Kerala, which is ruled by the Front government.

Yadav asserted that the responsibility of containing mob violence is that of the state governments.

He said "certain demons" have put on "holy garb" to defame the government, likening it to an episode in the

"Some people are indulging in terror (atankvadi) activities to defame the government," the BJP member said and slammed the Congress for questioning the intention of the Modi government.

Yadav, the MP from Madhubani in Bihar, said a fight between two ideologies has been going on for several decades and asserted those who follow the path of "economic development and nationalism" will come out victorious.

During his speech, he extensively quoted Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and said the BJP ideologue had stated that " in India are descendants of "

He said every Muslim must respect Hindu sentiment and at the same time, must respect the

The MP was also severely critical of the policies of Congress and said "I will prefer to die than bowing before the Congress...Some politicians sit with the Congress and have biryani and then indulge in artificial fight outside." Yadav said he will prefer to die than abadonning the ideology he is fighting for.

Talking about nationalism, Yadav said freedom fighters Maulana Abul Kalam Azad and Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan had sung the poem 'Vande Mataram' but there is an environment now in which singing it is considered a crime.

He also cited a recent case in which a political leader had sought support from the Naxals. "There cannot be bigger lynching than this," the BJP member said.

Yadav also alleged that Deen Dayal Upadhyaya and Ram Manohar Lohia were killed in late 1960s as both were planning to join hands.

The BJP MP drew the attention of the House towards the 1984 anti-Sikh riots and raised the issue of killing of workers in Kerala.