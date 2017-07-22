Mamata Banerjee daydreaming about getting rid off us, won't happen: BJP

The (BJP) on Saturday mocked Chief Minister and said that her wish of ousting the saffron party from the nation is merely a dream which will never get fulfilled.

leader S Prakash said that the TMC supremo is aware that the will give a deep dent in its vote bank, and hence is getting anxious.

" is day dreaming about this from quite a long time. Even in she is facing the heat of In the next elections the will make a big dent in TMC's vote bank that is why she is worried," said Prakash.

Echoing similar sentiments another leader Rahul Sinha said that Banerjee should not forget that major cross voting took place in and that her leaders voted for NDA's Presidential elect Ram Nath Kovind.

" is talking tall but she should not forget that major cross voting took place in during Presidential election where TMC leaders voted for Ram Nath Kovind Ji," said Sinha.

"Let me tell her that has immensely strengthened its roots in the nation and TMC will not be able to do anything," he added.

Banerjee yesterday fired a new salvo at the and said that the TMC would launch the ' Bharat Chhodo' movement on August 9.

Addressing the Martyr's Day rally here commemorating the 1993 Kolkata firing, Mamata also accused the Union Government of not allowing the State Governments to work.

"We are residing in India at a time when we do not know whether we have our democracy or not. Also the Hindus do not know if they can live with respect due to fake Hinduism. Don't know if Dalits, or Muslims can survive with dignity," she added.

Attacking the Government on demonetisation, Mamata called it one of the "biggest scams".

"The had made crores of money during demonetisation. The Reserve Bank till date hasn't given any calculation of the total collection. We want an investigation into the demonetised money. It's the biggest scam ever. Employment has gone down in the country due to demonitisation," she added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)