Mamata Banerjee loses cool, says Modi trying to malign TMC

IANS  |  New Delhi 

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Tuesday suddenly lost her cool at a joint conference of eight political parties, taking objection to a question posed to Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi.

As Gandhi was asked how the party's move to take support of regional parties like Banerjee's Trinamool Congress and DMK would contribute to its "growth", Banerjee intervened.

"I object to this question. You cannot compare Trinamool Congress with other political parties. We are a very transparent party. (Prime Minister Narendra) Modi tries to malign us.

"This is wrong. You ask me if you have any allegation... I'll answer..Don't mislead the country..How will Rahul answer about my party?" Banerjee retorted.

