Mamata Banerjee's anti-BJP front with Cong takes shape: Top 10 developments

West Bengal Chief Minister and All India Trinamool (TMC) chief on Wednesday met United Progressive Alliance (UPA) Chairperson and made it clear that the was a must for any one-on-one fight with the (BJP), and that the Opposition party could not be excluded from any anti-BJP alliance in the The view is that parties dominant in a state will take the lead in putting up a one-to-one fight against the ruling alliance in the Banerjee also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and received the backing of BJP rebels Yashwant Sinha, Arun Shourie, and Meanwhile, the BJP hit out at the TMC supremo over incidents of violence during the Ram Navami processions in West Bengal. Amid all this, Banerjee's proposed federal front seems to be taking shape. Banerjee had been camping in New Delhi for two days as she made efforts to forge a broad coalition of political forces for a one-on-one fight with the BJP. On the political front, while Kejriwal, who met the TNC supremo for about half an hour, did not reveal the details of the meeting to the media, the BJP rebels expressed their support to Banerjee's endeavours. Here are the top 10 developments around Mamata Banerjee's efforts to forge a political alliance including the and AAP against the BJP for the Lok Sabha elections 2019: 1) Mamata Banerjee hopes for a Congress victory in Karnataka election 2018: Having met Sonia Gandhi, said that she hoped for the to win in the Karnataka Assembly elections 2018. "We want a strong political party in any region to take on the BJP one-on-one, so that it is ousted," she said. 2) says needed for a one-on-one fight with BJP: on Wednesday made it clear that the cannot be left out from an anti-BJP alliance in the Lok Sabha polls 2019 in which parties that are dominant in a state will take the lead in putting up a one-on-one fight against the BJP. 4) Mamata pitches for Lalu and in Bihar, Akhilesh and Mayawati in UP: has envisioned a federal front against the BJP across the nation. The TMC supremo said: "... In Bihar, (RJD chief) Laluji (Prasad) and will fight together. In Uttar Pradesh, Akhilesh and Mayawatiji should do it." Banerjee said that the BJP should be voted out of power in the country and that it would be defeated if Opposition parties come together. "BJP will be removed only if there is one-to-one (contest). I am 100 per cent sure. We want that whichever party is stong in a state, they should fight one-is-to-one to defeat the BJP," added the ALSO READ: Mamata meets Sonia, asks Cong to be part of united oppn front 5) meets Arvind Kejriwal: In her efforts to forge a broad coalition of political forces for a one-to-one fight with the BJP in the Lok Sabha polls 2019, on Wednesday met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal, who met Banerjee for about half-an-hour, did not speak to the media about the meeting. 6) and say they met Banerjee 'to save the country': on Wednesday got the backing of BJP rebels Shatrughan Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, and for her efforts to forge a broad coalition of forces against the BJP. The BJP rebels expressed their support for her endeavours. Former Union minister met Banerjee along with BJP MP They said that they came to meet the TMC supremo because there was a need to save the country. "We worked together for a long time in the (Atal Bihari) Vajpayee government and you are all familiar with her personality," he said. "The role she has played in this direction is admirable. We came to thank her and she should continue discharging the role strongly in the future.

She has our full support and cooperation," said.