Mamata calls Prabhu 'earnest', blames government for neglecting Railways

on Sunday got support from a predecessor in the aftermath of the train mishap in Andhra Pradesh, with the West Bengal chief minister saying he is "earnest in his efforts" but is now being "neglected" and given less priority.

Expressing grief over the loss of lives in the accident, Banerjee said, "Sadly, today also many people lost their lives. My condolences to their loved ones."

However, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief who is at loggerhead with the Centre over demonetisation and arrest of her party MPs in chit fund cases, said, "We don't blame the minister. He is earnest in his efforts. But, government needs to address issues urgently."

In a statement, she said. " carries crores of people everyday. It is the lifeline of the nation. We are proud of our Indian employees. However, now is neglected and being given less priority. The Budget is being curtailed. Safety and security are being compromised."

Banerjee held the Railway portfolio during previous National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government and United Progressive Alliance-I (UPA-I).

At least 36 passengers were killed and over 60 injured as the engine and nine coaches of the Jagdalpur-Bhubaneswar derailed last night in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh with the suspecting foul play in the mishap.