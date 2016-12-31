TRENDING ON BS
Mamata extends support to Akhilesh, asks him to stay strong

Mulayam on Friday expelled Akhilesh, Ram Gopal Yadav from SP for six years over indiscipline

ANI  |  Kolkata 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister akhilesh Yadav and his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee. Photo: PTI
Extending her support to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee has wished him well and asked him to stay strong.

Sources said Mamata spoke to Akhilesh on Friday evening for about three minutes.

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo's support comes in the wake of Akhilesh's suspension from the Samajwadi Party for six years.

SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav on Friday expelled Akhilesh and national general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav from the party for six years over indiscipline.

This move comes after Akhilesh had released a list of 235 candidates out of the total 403 seats for upcoming state assembly elections on Thursday, rejecting the list announced by Mulayam Singh Yadav on Wednesday.

Akhilesh's name did not figure in the first list. Mulayam said his son being the Chief Minister, can contest from any assembly seat he wishes to.

