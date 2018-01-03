Mamata practising soft Hindutva to stop consolidation of Hindu votes: BJP

president on Wednesday accused state Chief Minister of practising "soft Hindutva" to stop consolidation of "Hindu votes" in favour of



practices Muslim appeasement and it has started backfiring in several parts of the state, he said.



His comment comes in the backdrop of Banerjee's visit to a temple in Birbhum district yesterday."If we go to the temple we are branded as communal. But if leaders visit temples, they are secular. The is practising soft in Bengal to stop the consolidation of in favour of BJP," Ghosh said at the sidelines of a two day organisational meet of the party here.Citing Congress president Rahul Gandhi's visit to temples in Gujarat during the assembly poll campaign, Ghosh said Banerjee is taking lessons from Gandhi in practising "soft Hindutva"."The so-called secular leaders are practising because they are well aware that Hindus are uniting underThey have realised that they will no longer be able to win elections by appeasing Muslims," Ghosh said.