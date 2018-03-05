Mamata reaches out to Stalin, party says unity move 'on track'

Amid a fresh unity bid by the Opposition to take on the BJP, the Trinamool today said its had reached out to DMK M K for co-ordination in and outside Parliament. Banerjee has taken a lead in defeating the BJP by talking to 'federal' parties. "We are on track", member Derek O'Brien said. After calling up TRS K Chandrasekhar Rao, Banerjee held telephonic conversation with Stalin, O'Brien said, adding there was "good coordination" between TRS, TDP, SP, BSP, TMC and DMK in Parliament on various issues today. His remarks came in the backdrop of Banerjee again pitching for regional parties to come together to take on the BJP after the results of assembly elections in Tripura, and Responding to a question, O'Brien rejected the suggestion that the has been "excluded" from the grouping is working on. He said the minister also spoke with Uddhav Thackeray.

The two leaders had been in touch with each other. Though it is part of the governments in and at the Centre, Sena has been critical of the BJP and its leadership. The saw frequent disruptions today following vociferous protests by opposition members over the Bank fraud and other issues while MPs of NDA ally TDP continued to raise their demand for a special package to Soon after made obituary references, members from the Congress, TRS and other parties as well as from the TDP trooped into the Well raising various issues. O' Brien said that during her nearly 12-minute conversation, Banerjee told that a good show by the TMC and the DMK in and respectively would mean a block of nearly 75 MPs in Parliament. A day after he announced his entry into politics, Telangana Rashtra Samiti supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao had received support from various political leaders, including Banerjee. "From morning, I have been receiving many calls from various places in This afternoon CM called me and said that I have taken the right decision and she will be supporting me and that we will go forward together," Rao had said a couple of days ago.